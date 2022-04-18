ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Classic children’s classic takes the stage

nwahomepage.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA beloved children’s classic is taking the stage at Don Tyson...

www.nwahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Mushoku Tensei Cosplay Readies for Ghislaine's Season 2 Return

One awesome Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation fan is readying for Ghislaine Dedolia's return in the second season with some fierce cosplay! The debut anime season showed many fans how Rifujin na Magonote's original novel series had inspired much of the way Isekai anime and manga stories are told today, but what really made a mark with fans was the fact that the production values for the adaptation were much higher than anything else seen during the series' respective seasonal runs. Fans noticed how those behind the anime seemed to put a ton of care and attention to detail into making it happen, and thus now fans are excited for more.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Brings Marin's Final Makeover to Life

One awesome My Dress-Up Darling cosplay has brought Marin Kitagawa's spiciest cosplay makeover to life! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series had made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule earlier this year, and while it might be wrapped up for now, it's hard to deny just how much of an impact the series made right out of the gate. Despite all of the larger blockbuster series taking up fans' attention over the course of the schedule, this series ended up becoming one of the major standouts when the Winter schedule came to an end.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Animator Shares New Art Of Marin

One of the animators behind My Dress-Up Darling is honoring Marin Kitagawa's newest cosplay with some adorable new art! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its big anime adaptation debut along with the rest of the new wave of Winter 2022 anime schedule, and has quickly become one of the most popular releases of the schedule overall. It's quickly taken off with fans as they were drawn into its central duo of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo as they grew closer to one another and dove further into Marin's cosplay hobby. This has resulted in all sorts of makeovers for Marin in the episodes so far.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Readies for Premiere With Slick Posters

Spy x Family is readying for its anime debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and has debuted some brand new posters to celebrate! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series was already a major hit among fans when it started its run in Jump+ a couple of years ago, but soon the series will be taking over in a whole new way as the series will be making its official anime debut in just a couple of weeks from the time of this writing. The series is backed by some major studios bringing it to life, so suffice to say it's one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taking The Stage#Nwa
CNET

Real-Life 'Halo' Boots Put You in Master Chief's Shoes

Halo's Master Chief is famous for never taking off his helmet. But now you can at least get your hands on his boots, with new footwear inspired by the iconic Xbox games and upcoming Paramount Plus TV show. Wolverine, the venerable maker of tough footwear for hard work and hard...
VIDEO GAMES
loudersound.com

How Three Dog Night turned a song no one knew into a party anthem everyone knows

Rarely has a cover inverted every single thing about the original as much as Three Dog Night’s version of Mama Told Me Not To Come. Written by one of America’s greatest songwriters as an ironic commentary on LA’s hedonistic party scene, it was turned into one of the party anthems of the early 70s.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Shares New Look at Rebecca With Special Art

Edens Zero's series creator is showing some major love to its main heroine, Rebecca Bluegarden, with a special new sketch! While many fans will likely recognize Hiro Mashima more for his previous works like Fairy Tail and Rave Master, the creator is currently making his way through a newer science fantasy series that has gone to much further lengths than ever seen in those prior works. Originally beginning with the full introduction to its main heroine, Rebecca, who wanted to become a popular internet celebrity, the series has since exploded into all kinds of space faring battles in the months and years since.
COMICS
ScreenCrush

‘Streets of Rage’ Movie Coming, Based on Classic Game Series

After decades of stinking up theaters around the world, video game movies are suddenly a hot commodity again. Two of the top five movies of 2022 so far — Uncharted and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — are based on games, and studios are lining up so turn more proven gaming properties into films. The latest is Streets of Rage, the long-running side-scrolling beat-’em-up series that debuted in 1991 on the Sega Genesis.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ComicBook

Detective Conan Team Sets Up the Anime's Next Films

Case Closed has been one of those anime franchises that has become an institution within the medium of anime, first beginning in 1991 and garnering over one thousand episodes of its anime as the story of the young detective continues. With the latest film in the franchise, Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween, making serious bank in theaters for its Japanese release, it seems that the creative minds behind the films are planning to work on quite a few new entries in the series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Art Brings Super Saiyan Pan's Design to Life

Dragon Ball Super loves nothing more than debuting new power boosts, and it has doled out a number of them over the years. Soon, the anime will dip into some new forms when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero goes live as the film already promised Piccolo a present. Fans are also hoping Pan pulls out her own Super Saiyan debut, and now, one artist has brought that form to life with some viral art.
COMICS
Polygon

John Wick creator turning Sega’s Streets of Rage into a movie

A Streets of Rage movie adaptation is in the works from John Wick franchise creator Derek Kolstad, according to a report from Deadline. Kolstad reportedly wrote the film’s script. Sonic the Hedgehog producer dj2 Entertainment and Escape Artists (Equalizer) will produce the adaptation, Deadline said. The Sega franchise Streets...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Manga Reaches Major Sales Milestone Following Anime's End

My Dress-Up Darling's manga has reached an impressive new milestone following the first season of the anime! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series had a notable following of fans since its initial release a couple of years ago, but it wasn't until the anime adaptation made its debut earlier this year that the franchise found a whole new wave of popularity. Thanks to the way studio CloverWorks was able to bring the manga to life (even being a major hit with the creator herself), the franchise has been able to enter into a new era of recognition.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy