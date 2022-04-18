Classic children’s classic takes the stage

Edens Zero's series creator is showing some major love to its main heroine, Rebecca Bluegarden, with a special new sketch! While many fans will likely recognize Hiro Mashima more for his previous works like Fairy Tail and Rave Master, the creator is currently making his way through a newer science fantasy series that has gone to much further lengths than ever seen in those prior works. Originally beginning with the full introduction to its main heroine, Rebecca, who wanted to become a popular internet celebrity, the series has since exploded into all kinds of space faring battles in the months and years since.
