Classic children’s classic takes the stage

Spy x Family is readying for its anime debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and has debuted some brand new posters to celebrate! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series was already a major hit among fans when it started its run in Jump+ a couple of years ago, but soon the series will be taking over in a whole new way as the series will be making its official anime debut in just a couple of weeks from the time of this writing. The series is backed by some major studios bringing it to life, so suffice to say it's one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall.

COMICS ・ 24 DAYS AGO