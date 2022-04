A Pennsylvania police officer was caught on video punching a protester in the face during a demonstration against the very same sort of police violence. The officer, who has not yet been named by police, can be seen arguing with protesters about their right to demonstrate in Wilkinsburg, a city just outside Pittsburgh, on April 16, according to video of the incident posted to YouTube. The camera then briefly strays away from the tense back-and-forth before showing the officer swinging at one of the protesters, who falls to the ground and screams. The moment was also captured by Pittsburgh City Paper photographer Jared Wickerham.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO