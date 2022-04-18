ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Family reels in shark on Myakka River

By Athina Morris
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A TikTok video appears to show a boy catch a shark while fishing with his family in Venice.

Nikki Duyn said her family was out fishing on the Myakka River when they caught the shark.

The boy was a little too small to reel it in, so he got some help from family members who pulled up the line and grabbed the shark. Then it was released back into the water.

It’s not too uncommon to see sharks in Florida rivers. Bull sharks can survive in both salt and fresh water and can travel far upstream, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

10NEWS

Seattle woman dies snorkeling in Florida's Dry Tortugas

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — A 74-year-old woman died while snorkeling in the Dry Tortugas National Park, which is in the Gulf of Mexico west of Key West, Florida. Carol Murrell Maillet of Seattle, Washington, was snorkeling along the fort wall by the beach on Thursday afternoon when family members heard her screaming, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said.
KEY WEST, FL
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
