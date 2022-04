If you haven't heard, the courts have about had it with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Not one, but two days in a row, Jones was a no-show at a deposition hearing in Austin, Texas, part of a Connecticut lawsuit filed by the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. According to an article in the Daily Beast, Jones obtained a note from his doctor saying he had possible severe medical issues and should not appear in court.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO