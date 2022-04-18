ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Michigan man arrested after stolen school bus chase

By Andrew Birkle, Autumn Pitchure
 1 day ago

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 26-year-old Michigan man has been arrested after stealing a school bus from Lincoln Consolidated Schools and leading police on a chase.

The bus was stolen around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, from a locked fence in Washtenaw County.

According to the Michigan State Police, the suspect rammed into a fence and drove off. The bus was later seen driving on Willis Road, US-23 and I-94.

Police said they tried to stop the bus, but it quickly took off. The suspect then ran a red light in Canton Township and crashed into a pickup truck. The people inside of the pickup truck were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

MSP say the 26-year-old from Stevenson Lake is facing numerous charges, including Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile, Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, Flee and Elude, Malicious Destruction of Property greater than $999.00 but less than $20,000, and Breaking and Entering.

MSP were assisted by the Ann Arbor Police Department and the Canton Township Police Department.

