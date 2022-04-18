Chris Paul sets record with fourth-quarter burst in Suns' Game 1 win

Chris Paul led the Suns to a convincing Game 1 win over the Pelicans. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans were mounting a late comeback on Sunday night's Game 1 matchup against the Phoenix Suns. That is, until Chris Paul took over the game in the fourth quarter and set a couple of records in the process.

Paul exploded for 30 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in Sunday's 110-99 victory, doing most of the damage in the fourth quarter as he scored or assisted on 23 of the Suns' 31 fourth-quarter points. With three weeks to go until he turns 37, CP3 surpassed former Suns player Steve Nash as the oldest player to hit the 30-point mark in a playoff game.

While Paul's accomplishments in Game 1 may have come as a surprise to some, his teammates never doubt he can take a game over.

"That man is a true competitor and a true winner," Devin Booker said, via ESPN. "When he wants it that bad, you can see it in his demeanor and see it in his walk, so it shouldn't surprise anyone. He's built for these moments."