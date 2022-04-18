Council Agenda: Which roads could be improved and which area could have new townhomes in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council meets Monday night to discuss zoning issues, and road improvements, and to swear in a new member.

The April 18, 2022 Springfield City Council meeting will begin with swearing in newly selected Zone 1 council member Monica Horton. Horton was voted in by other council members earlier in April. She replaces Angela Romine, who vacated her council position after she decided to run for state office.

Zoning issues on Monday’s agenda include a change at Bradford Parkway and Weller Avenue that would make way for a mixed-use development with residential and office space. There’s also a proposed ordinance that would change zoning for the property near St. Louis Street and Kickapoo Avenue to allow retail use. It is currently zoned for residential use only.

Another zoning issue that is on the agenda but not expected to be voted on by the council is a change in zoning on East Pacific Street near National Avenue. The proposed bill would change the zoning in that area from manufacturing to allow for residential townhomes.

Council may vote Monday night on plans to make improvements to Division Street between National and Glenstone Avenues. The bid for the work totals more than $4.6 million, and the 1/8 cent Transportation Sales Tax would help pay for the project.

Drivers in south Springfield could see improvements to Republic Road at Campbell Avenue. On Monday’s agenda is an agreement to share costs of work on that intersection with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure has proposed a bill that establishes the guiding principles of the Mayor’s Initiative on Equity and Diversity . The initiative was created after the death of George Floyd in May 2020 and is meant to allow city leaders and citizens to commit to change and equity.

Also on Monday’s agenda:

A lease agreement for purchasing equipment for the Springfield-Branson National Airport

Updates to the city’s Energy Conservation Code

A policy that would allow a retiring commissioned Fire Marshal to purchase their service weapon

Springfield City Council meets Monday evening at 6:30 p.m.

