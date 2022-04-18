ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Marathon 2022 tracker: How to track every competitor’s results

By Brian Fonseca
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston, Mass., as competitors race from Hopkinton to Boston. According to the Boston Globe, these are the start time for the races:. - 9:02 a.m.: Men’s wheelchair. - 9:05 a.m.: Women’s wheelchair. - 9:30...

www.silive.com

WHYY

Kenyan Evans Chebet wins Boston Marathon in return to spring

Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon women’s division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Running shoulder...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet Crosses Finish Line Alongside Shalane Flanagan

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner. Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks. Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV) Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since. She began training with Flanagan in January. “It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
WSOC Charlotte

Boston Marathon 2022 racers cross finish line

BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Marathon start times, how to watch as race returns on Patriots Day for first time since COVID pandemic

The Boston Marathon returns to is historic time slot on Patriots Day, the third Monday of April for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck. The race was postponed in April 2020 as the pandemic first spread and people shied away from public events in favor of social distancing. Runners were invited to participate virtually. Last year in 2021, the race was postponed to the fall as COVID cases surged once again last spring.
BOSTON, MA
wdhn.com

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

BOSTON (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines. And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember. The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
The US Sun

Boston Marathon 2022: Start time and route

THE 2022 Boston Marathon event is finally upon us and is expected to happen rain or shine. With the official start time just hours away, fans want to know when the race begins and how they can watch. When is the Boston Marathon 2022 start time?. After the Covid-19 pandemic...
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Race Director Dave McGillivray Finishes Running His 50th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run. Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. “Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.” After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Volunteers from New Hampshire help athletes at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These are the winners of the 2022 Boston Marathon

Here's a list of the winners. The Boston Marathon returned to its traditional Patriots Day date on Monday, bringing runners and participants back to Boston in the spring for the first time since 2019. Competitors came from all over the world for a shot at the title and prize money....
BOSTON, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Boston Marathon steps off under tight security

The Connecticut Sun held a basketball clinic at The Village. Channel 3's Connor Lewis will be running the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18. Monday will mark the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. Updated: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:28 PM UTC. Runners and fans alike called it an exciting...
SPORTS
