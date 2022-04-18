ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even small doses of exercise can prevent depression, study finds

By Ann Marie Barron
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 1 day ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just get off the couch: When it comes to preventing depression, even very small doses of physical activity can do the trick, an extensive research study recently found. It’s long been known that moderate to vigorous exercise is good for health, and the Centers...

Related
Good News Network

Another Reason to Drink More Water: Study Finds Hydration Can Lower Risk of Heart Failure

Staying well-hydrated may be associated with a reduced risk for developing heart failure, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Their findings suggest that consuming sufficient amounts of fluids throughout life not only supports essential body functioning but may also reduce the risk of severe heart problems in the future.
HEALTH
Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
SELF

What Causes Heart Failure?

Heart failure is one of those conditions that you rarely (or ever) think about—until it personally affects you. Maybe someone you love was recently diagnosed with heart failure or your doctor warned you about it during a recent physical. Whatever the reason is for it to be on your radar, heart failure sounds pretty scary. You might think it means that your heart suddenly stops working, but heart failure is actually a gradual process in which your heart doesn’t work as efficiently as it should, and it affects roughly 6.2 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Here’s everything you need to know about this condition, including what causes heart failure in the first place.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Depression#Mental Health#Cdc#Disability
Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Adult ADHD and Women

ADHD is under-identified and under-treated in girls and women. Recent reviews indicate that ADHD is equally prevalent among males and females, and equally impairing. Women with ADHD may also experience anxiety or depression, which are more likely to be identified and treated. Existing treatments for ADHD can be helpful when...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests

Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNDU

Medical Moment: Aspirin and heart disease

(WNDU) - More than 859,000 Americans die of heart attacks or strokes every year. For years, doctors have prescribed aspirin to help prevent a cardiovascular event in healthy people, but research has been mixed on the benefits. It makes us ask the question sitting in plain sight: could an aspirin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TODAY.com

Drinking coffee is healthy, even if you have heart disease, studies find

There’s new evidence showing coffee offers health benefits, with two to three cups a day associated with a longer life, and a lower risk of heart disease and heart rhythm problems. Those benefits applied to both people with and without cardiovascular disease, according to three studies to be presented...
DRINKS
womenworking.com

Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about diabetes and sleep

Sleep and blood sugar levels have an intricate relationship. As alterations in one can affect the other, it is not uncommon for people with diabetes to have difficulty sleeping. Effectively managing the condition and practicing good sleeping habits can help people with diabetes get enough good quality sleep. Diabetes is...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
50K+
Followers
32K+
Post
17M+
Views
Comments / 0

