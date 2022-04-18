The Delco Duo Discusses Messy Roommates

Erika Jayne has no shame admitting why she threw Garcelle Beauvais’ memoir in the trash.
When a fan on Twitter asked what prompted her to toss out the book, titled “Love Me as I Am,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star responded, “Her Instagram post.”
“No need to use my name or very complicated legal and personal problems to sell her book. She has enough friends to help her.”
She added in another tweet, “Don’t use my name to promote your book. Use your famous friends.”
Jayne, 50, was referring to a clip Beauvais, 55, posted via Instagram from the new season, in...
