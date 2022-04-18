Shanghai reports three deaths among COVID patients as lockdown continues

Steve Mosher, author of ‘Bully of Asia,’ warned that Shanghai’s recent lockdown to stop rising COVID-19 cases would ultimately have a much greater cost on lives than those saved from the virus. Shanghai locked down more than 25 million residents after the city reported more than 22,000...
China has locked down an industrial city of 9 million people overnight and reported more than 4,000 virus cases, as the nation’s “zero-Covid” strategy is confronted by an Omicron wave. Health authorities reported 4,770 new infections across the country on Tuesday, the bulk in the north-eastern province...
The situation in Shanghai, China, a city of some 26 million people, continues to grow dire and has finally opened up the eyes of those who endorsed zero-COVID-19 policies over the past two years. Let’s look at a couple of the horrible things that are happening:. People are starving...
The U.S. State Department has ordered all non-emergency government staff and their family members in Shanghai to leave as Covid surges. The department had issued a travel advisory on April 8 warning U.S. citizens about "arbitrary enforcement of local laws" and Covid-19 restrictions. On Saturday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao...
BEIJING (AP) — Some residents of Shanghai were allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eased a two-week-old shutdown Tuesday after a video posted online showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket. About 6.6 million people...
SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - The tensions of lockdown have exposed divisions among Shanghai residents, pitting young against old, locals against outsiders, and above all, COVID-negative against COVID-positive people. Shanghai's 25 million people, most of whom live in apartment blocks, have forged new communal bonds during the city's coronavirus outbreak,...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Experts are warning China’s recent string of COVID-19 lockdowns is about to send another shock through global supply chains. At least 373 million people—in cities that...
China's consumer spending fell and unemployment rose last month as Covid lockdowns confined millions of people to their homes, official figures show. Joblessness reached the highest level since the early part of the pandemic. However, overall the country's economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the first three...
What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
April 17 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 situation is trending in opposite directions in two Asian countries -- up in South Korean and down in India -- with worldwide deaths down 33% in one week and an 802,000 daily average and cases dropping 25% to around 2,600 each day. South Korea...
Shanghai has recorded a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, but officials have ruled out a full lockdown over the damage it would do to the economy. Millions of Chinese in affected areas have been subjected to city-wide lockdowns by an Omicron-led outbreak that has sent daily case counts creeping ever-higher, though they remain insignificant compared with other countries.
BANGKOK — Shares were lower in Asia after China reported Monday that its economy expanded at a 4.8% annual pace in January-March. in Seoul was little changed. Stocks rose in Indonesia. JAKIDX,. +0.55%. , but fell in Singapore. STI,. -0.79%. and Taiwan. Y9999,. -0.62%. . Markets in Hong Kong...
China has announced its biggest city-wide lockdown since the Covid outbreak began more than two years ago. The city of Shanghai will be locked down in two stages over nine days while authorities carry out Covid-19 testing. The important financial hub has battled a new wave of infections for nearly...
