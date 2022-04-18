ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

13-Year-Old Boy Missing from Lansing Since April 11, 2022

By Lacy James
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Lansing police are asking for help locating a boy missing since Monday, April 11, 2022. Police in Lansing are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. De’Marion Jones was...

The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
