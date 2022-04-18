Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Southern Cook County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may exceed 1 to 2 inches per hour at times late Wednesday morning through the afternoon hours. This may lead to very low visibilities and roads becoming quickly snow covered. The heaviest snow is expected along the higher elevations of the North Shore away from Lake Superior.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO