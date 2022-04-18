Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 22:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook A gusty line of showers will impact portions of southeastern Aroostook County through 1100 PM EDT At 1012 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers approaching Fort Fairfield. This storm was moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Caribou, Houlton, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Mapleton, Mars Hill, Hodgdon, Easton, Island Falls, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Amity, Haynesville, Dudley Township, Loring, Cary Plantation, Littleton, Linneus and Monticello. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 287 and 304. US Highway 1 between North Amity and Caribou. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
