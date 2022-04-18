ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

Teen in hospital following motorcycle crash in Fairhope

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJdAB_0fCUf84A00

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – UPDATE (10:30 a.m.) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tells us their preliminary investigation reveals this was a single vehicle accident, although the full findings haven’t been released. Family members of the victim tell us the motorcycle was hit from behind based on numerous markings and damage they’ve seen. They’re asking anyone who may have been in the area Friday night to come forward if they saw or heard anything along County Road 13 near County Road 24.

ORIGINAL STORY – The family of a 17-year-old tell us their loved one remains in the hospital Monday morning after they say he was involved in a hit and run accident Friday night.

Storm damage in Fairhope from Sunday night storm line

It happened in Fairhope near the intersection of County Road 13 and County Road 24. Fairhope Police confirm the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.

We’ve reached out to ALEA for additional details and we will update this story as more information is released.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news. Download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Teen missing and endangered out of Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing and endangered teen. Lashauta Sarah Owens, 15, was last seen on the 400 block of Shiloh Drive on Sunday, April 4 around midnight. Owens was last seen wearing all black clothing. Owens’ current hair color is blue. Escambia County […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Fairhope, AL
Sports
Fairhope, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Fairhope, AL
Fairhope, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Fairhope Police#Alea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WALB 10

Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged and arrested after a baby was discovered to be injured and is currently in critical condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On March 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with...
VALDOSTA, GA
WREG

Accused gang leader arrested on 10 active warrants

MEMPHIS, TN – An alleged Memphis gang leader was arrested in Binghampton on Friday after being wanted for ten crimes. Police say Leantonio Jones, 24, is the alleged leader of the criminal organization Mafia Tide Bizz Gang. Jones was wanted on a total of ten active warrants for the following charges:  Robbery Convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

2 arrested during drug seizure in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a three-month-long undercover drug sting called “Operation Azalea Trail.” Eric Bell, 22, and Devon Patton, 29, were arrested and charged at the end of the investigation March 24. “Eight street-level drug dealers” and their residences on Seabreeze, Gaylark Road and at the Village Green Apartments […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

More than $500K worth of drugs found in Escambia Co. home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found about 20 pounds of meth, worth $500,000, at an Escambia County home in early March. Investigators said the drugs were found March 4 at a home at the 7700 block of Deborah Court. Jaquan Charmaine Xavier Smith, 26, was arrested and charged […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy