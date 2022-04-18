Teen in hospital following motorcycle crash in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – UPDATE (10:30 a.m.) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tells us their preliminary investigation reveals this was a single vehicle accident, although the full findings haven’t been released. Family members of the victim tell us the motorcycle was hit from behind based on numerous markings and damage they’ve seen. They’re asking anyone who may have been in the area Friday night to come forward if they saw or heard anything along County Road 13 near County Road 24.

ORIGINAL STORY – The family of a 17-year-old tell us their loved one remains in the hospital Monday morning after they say he was involved in a hit and run accident Friday night.

It happened in Fairhope near the intersection of County Road 13 and County Road 24. Fairhope Police confirm the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.

We’ve reached out to ALEA for additional details and we will update this story as more information is released.

