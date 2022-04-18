ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Shanghai reports three deaths among COVID patients as lockdown continues

York News-Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShanghai on Monday (April 18) said three people had...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Deaths#Covid#Shanghai
Vice

A Driver Took Her Final Photo. Now She’s on a Long List of Missing Women.

The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
CNBC

Another Chinese city has overtaken New York for number of billionaires

Three years ago, American entrepreneur Raj Oswal traveled to the Chinese city of Shenzhen on behalf of a client. He was so impressed that he stayed and started his own tech company. "You can't find too many other cities in China or around Asia that really embrace innovation as Shenzhen...
ECONOMY
Reuters

COVID-shaming pits neighbour against neighbour in locked-down Shanghai

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - The tensions of lockdown have exposed divisions among Shanghai residents, pitting young against old, locals against outsiders, and above all, COVID-negative against COVID-positive people. Shanghai's 25 million people, most of whom live in apartment blocks, have forged new communal bonds during the city's coronavirus outbreak,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Shanghai lockdown: China spending and employment hit

China's consumer spending fell and unemployment rose last month as Covid lockdowns confined millions of people to their homes, official figures show. Joblessness reached the highest level since the early part of the pandemic. However, overall the country's economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the first three...
RETAIL
BBC

Shanghai Covid: China announces largest city-wide lockdown

China has announced its biggest city-wide lockdown since the Covid outbreak began more than two years ago. The city of Shanghai will be locked down in two stages over nine days while authorities carry out Covid-19 testing. The important financial hub has battled a new wave of infections for nearly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Chinese lockdowns will create shocks to American supply chains (but China is the biggest loser)

What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
FOOD & DRINKS
International Business Times

Shanghai Denies Lockdown Rumours As Daily COVID Infections Near 1,000

Authorities in the Chinese city of Shanghai have denied rumours of a city-wide lockdown after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases pushed its count to record levels despite a campaign of mass testing aimed at stifling the spread. The latest outbreak in China's wealthy commercial hub remains...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy