Shanghai reports three deaths among COVID patients as lockdown continues

Steve Mosher, author of ‘Bully of Asia,’ warned that Shanghai’s recent lockdown to stop rising COVID-19 cases would ultimately have a much greater cost on lives than those saved from the virus. Shanghai locked down more than 25 million residents after the city reported more than 22,000...
China has locked down an industrial city of 9 million people overnight and reported more than 4,000 virus cases, as the nation’s “zero-Covid” strategy is confronted by an Omicron wave. Health authorities reported 4,770 new infections across the country on Tuesday, the bulk in the north-eastern province...
The U.S. State Department has ordered all non-emergency government staff and their family members in Shanghai to leave as Covid surges. The department had issued a travel advisory on April 8 warning U.S. citizens about "arbitrary enforcement of local laws" and Covid-19 restrictions. On Saturday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao...
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake reportedly hit Taiwan in the early hours of Wednesday, March 23. The quake was accompanied and followed by a series of tremors ranging from 4.3 to 5.8 magnitudes. There are no further details at this time of any casualties, damage, or a tsunami warning. The tremor...
The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
BEIJING (AP) — Some residents of Shanghai were allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eased a two-week-old shutdown Tuesday after a video posted online showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket. About 6.6 million people...
Three years ago, American entrepreneur Raj Oswal traveled to the Chinese city of Shenzhen on behalf of a client. He was so impressed that he stayed and started his own tech company. "You can't find too many other cities in China or around Asia that really embrace innovation as Shenzhen...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Experts are warning China’s recent string of COVID-19 lockdowns is about to send another shock through global supply chains. At least 373 million people—in cities that...
SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - The tensions of lockdown have exposed divisions among Shanghai residents, pitting young against old, locals against outsiders, and above all, COVID-negative against COVID-positive people. Shanghai's 25 million people, most of whom live in apartment blocks, have forged new communal bonds during the city's coronavirus outbreak,...
China's consumer spending fell and unemployment rose last month as Covid lockdowns confined millions of people to their homes, official figures show. Joblessness reached the highest level since the early part of the pandemic. However, overall the country's economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the first three...
China has announced its biggest city-wide lockdown since the Covid outbreak began more than two years ago. The city of Shanghai will be locked down in two stages over nine days while authorities carry out Covid-19 testing. The important financial hub has battled a new wave of infections for nearly...
SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Manufacturers including Tesla (TSLA.O) began preparing on Monday to reopen their Shanghai plants as China’s most populous city speeds up efforts to get back to normal after a nearly three-week COVID shutdown. Still, most workers will have to live onsite, and there was no...
April 17 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 situation is trending in opposite directions in two Asian countries -- up in South Korean and down in India -- with worldwide deaths down 33% in one week and an 802,000 daily average and cases dropping 25% to around 2,600 each day. South Korea...
For a sense of the economic scale on China's latest Covid lockdowns, look at the numbers on Shanghai. In terms of U.S. states, Shanghai's population is between that of Florida (pop. 21.8 million) and Texas (pop. 29.5 million). Shanghai is home to the world's busiest port, followed by Singapore, according...
BANGKOK — Shares were lower in Asia after China reported Monday that its economy expanded at a 4.8% annual pace in January-March. in Seoul was little changed. Stocks rose in Indonesia. JAKIDX,. +0.55%. , but fell in Singapore. STI,. -0.79%. and Taiwan. Y9999,. -0.62%. . Markets in Hong Kong...
What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
Authorities in the Chinese city of Shanghai have denied rumours of a city-wide lockdown after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases pushed its count to record levels despite a campaign of mass testing aimed at stifling the spread. The latest outbreak in China's wealthy commercial hub remains...
