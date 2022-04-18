ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now THAT'S a selfie: Amateur golfer, 17, poses with some of the world's best footballers including Messi, Neymar and Mbappe after star-studded PSG team stepped into her LIFT at French gym

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A young amateur golfer became the envy of football fans everywhere on Sunday when she posted selfies with some of the sport's biggest stars.

Marta Silchenko, 17, was competing at a golf tournament on the outskirts of Paris when she was joined in an elevator by the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football team - including global superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Seeing her opportunity, Silchenko audaciously lifted her phone above her head and captured a series of sneaky selfies, getting the attention of some of the players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIf7P_0fCUd2qE00
A young golfer became the envy of football fans everywhere Sunday when she posted selfies with some of the sport's biggest stars. Marta Silchenko, 17, was competing at a golf tournament on the outskirts of Paris when she was joined in a lift with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football team - including global superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

The amateur world No. 234, originally from Latvia, had just finished a session in the gym when some of football's most famous faces walked into the lift with her.

In one of the photos, the legendary Argentinian maestro Messi - considered by many to be the best player of all time - is shown looking directly at the camera, clutching a snack.

A surprised Mbappe, France's 2018 World Cup winning superstar striker, is also shown looking at the phone with his eyebrows raised.

In another picture, Brazilian defender Marquinhos is seen giving Silchenko a beaming smile as she took the photos. Spanish defender Juan Bernat also raises his eyebrows to the camera in one of the golfer's now-viral pictures.

Another Spanish defender - Sergio Ramos - is shown briefly glancing over his shoulder to see what caught everyone's attention.

Brazilian trickster Neymar - who completes PSG's world-class attacking trio along with Messi and Mbappe - stayed hidden under his cap.

Silchenko, unable to contain her excitement at the sudden turn of events, is shown on the edge of the crowd of superstars grinning at her camera.

'Casual day at the gym today!' Marta wrote, uploading five selfies. 'Just passed the best football players in the world in the elevator.'

Silchenko was near Paris competing at the Golf de Saint-Cloud tournament when she encountered the PSG team, who themselves were preparing to face Marseille in their Ligue 1 home tie on Sunday, at the city's Le Parc des Princes stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3iMq_0fCUd2qE00
The team was preparing to face Marseille in their Ligue 1 tie on Sunday, at the city's Le Parc des Princes stadium. PSG won the match against their rivals Marseille 2-1, with Neymar scoring their first goal and Mbappe (pictured celebrating on Sunday) sealing the victory with a penalty

PSG won the match against their southern rivals 2-1, with Neymar scoring their first goal and Mbappe sealing the victory with a penalty.

The win was PSG's tenth Ligue 1 victory in a row, and took them closer to the league title. They are now 15 points clear of second-place Marseille, with six games to play.

The golfer, meanwhile, finished in 15th position at the Esmond Trophy golf tournament out of a 120-strong field of competitors.

Football fans and Silchenko's followers were quick to react to her start-studded pictures, saying how lucky she was to have been in the right place at the right time.

'This has to be the picture of the year,' one person commented.

Others even congratulated her on encountering the players, while one person wrote to Silchenko: '3 great athletes! Ramos, Mbappe and you.'

