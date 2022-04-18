Season 2 of 'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' now in production

April 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Monday that Season 2 of its animated comedy, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is now in production.

The Season 1 finale will be available for streaming Wednesday. It is the revival of Disney's The Proud Family, which initially aired 2001-05.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and includes her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!)" a synopsis said. "Of course, it would not be The Proud Family without Penny's loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others."

The voice cast includes Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud; Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud; Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud; JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama; Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby; Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones; Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer; Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez; Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez; Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez; Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi; Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross; and Marcus T. Paulk as Myron.

Joining the cast in recurring roles are Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins; Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins; EJ Johnson as Michael Collins; Asante Blackk as Kareem; Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins; Bresha Webb as CeCe; and Aiden Dodson as BeBe.