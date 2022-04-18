ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Season 2 of 'Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' now in production

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxIZ1_0fCUcvyD00

April 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Monday that Season 2 of its animated comedy, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is now in production.

The Season 1 finale will be available for streaming Wednesday. It is the revival of Disney's The Proud Family, which initially aired 2001-05.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and includes her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!)" a synopsis said. "Of course, it would not be The Proud Family without Penny's loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others."

The voice cast includes Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud; Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud; Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud; JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama; Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby; Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones; Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer; Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez; Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez; Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez; Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi; Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross; and Marcus T. Paulk as Myron.

Joining the cast in recurring roles are Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins; Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins; EJ Johnson as Michael Collins; Asante Blackk as Kareem; Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins; Bresha Webb as CeCe; and Aiden Dodson as BeBe.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘grown-ish’ Sees Six Original Cast Members Exit In Season 4 Finale

Click here to read the full article. Graduation means it’s time to move on. For six members of the cast at grown-ish, the season finale means just that. The Freeform series.Season 4 finale marked the departures of Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek). Fortunately, the ensemble will have a few returnees. Yara Shahidi (Zoey), Trevor Jackson (Aaron), and Diggy Simmons (Doug) will be on hand to greet a new collection of students, including black-ish’s Marcus Scribner. Additional casting news is expected soon. “Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka and Jordan will always...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hallmark’s Mahogany Label Sets First Movie, ‘Unthinkably Good Things,’ Starring Karen Pittman (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Hallmark has begun production on its first movie under the new Mahogany banner, titled “Unthinkably Good Things.” The film will star Karen Pittman. The film, set to debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, sees a woman named Allison (Pittman) at a crossroads in her career and love life, in need of the love and support of her two friends Melina (Joyful Drake) and Reesa (Erica Ash). When they visit her in Tuscany, the reunion causes each woman to reexamine the state of her own life and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives,...
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Goldbergs renewed for Season 10

Despite the controversial exit of Jeff Garlin, The Goldbergs' renewal for its 10th season isn't surprising since Wendi McLendon-Covey signed a new deal last month and since the show is still very popular on ABC. But what will happen to Garlin's character, Murray Goldberg, following the actor's exit after he was investigated by HR? "According to an individual with knowledge of the production, official plans for Garlin’s character are forthcoming, but it is likely that he will be written off the show," reports Variety's Joe Otterson.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Davidson
Person
Michael Collins
Person
Karen Malina White
Person
Ej Johnson
Person
Alisa Reyes
Person
Soleil Moon Frye
Person
Carlos Mencia
Person
Zachary Quinto
Person
Kyla Pratt
Person
Keke Palmer
UPI News

'Hacks' Season 2 to debut on HBO May 12

April 16 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the Emmy-winning comedy, Hacks, is slated to premiere on HBO Max May 12. Two new episodes will debut each Thursday through June 2. "The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah's new stand-up act," a synopsis of the eight-episode season said.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
SheKnows

Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life. We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Proud#Penny Proud
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

An 'NCIS' Original Is Returning for the Post-Gibbs Era — Who Is Coming Back?

Former FBI Special Agent Tobias Fornell, played by Joe Spano, is the only recurring character who has popped into every season of NCIS, apart from Season 17, which was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Tobias was part of the NCIS pilot, and the best part about him was always his faux cantankerous friendship with Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon). The two would publicly bicker, while privately a real friendship grew.
TV SERIES
People

Rae Allen, Star of The Sopranos and A League of Their Own, Dead at 95

Rae Allen, the actress who played Aunt Quintina Blundetto in The Sopranos, has died. She was 95. Allen's talent manager Kyle Fritz of Kyle Fritz Management confirmed the news to PEOPLE that she died Wednesday morning in her sleep from natural causes. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1926, Allen...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Two Originals Alums Are Heading to Legacies

According to TVLine, the April 15 episode of The CW's Legacies will bring together Vampire Diaries characters Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), Rebekah (Claire Holt) and Freya Mikaelson (Riley Voelkel). "The Mikaelson family is welcome to visit anytime, always and forever," showrunner Brett Matthews told the outlet. "It is a joy to revisit these characters and the talent who plays them."
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

NCIS Just Added A New Character To Give More Backstory For Gary Cole's Agent Parker

Although Mark Harmon’s name is still shown in the NCIS Season 19 credits, he hasn’t appeared on the hit CBS series since the episode “Great Wide Open.” Following Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ departure from a life of law enforcement, Gary Cole’s Alden Parker took over as team leader, and viewers have picked up bits and pieces about both his pre-NCIS life and what he’s like outside of the workplace. Now word’s come in that another key corner of Parker’s backstory is being opened up, as his ex-wife is being introduced.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber Returning As Series Regular For Season 8

Click here to read the full article. Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8. Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer is current head of the E.D., whose colleagues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center love to hate—though they can’t deny he’s a great surgeon. That dislike stems from three things:...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Alum to Star in CBS Drama Pilot

Jimmy Smits joined a new CBS police drama pilot, co-starring NCIS: New Orleans alum Amanda Warren. The former Sons of Anarchy actor will play a New York City police chief in East New York. Smits is a veteran of New York City-set police procedurals, as he played Detective Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue.
TV SERIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
336K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy