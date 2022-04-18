ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Two Degree Difference: Hurricane season heats up

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9GAT_0fCUcOHa00

The start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is right around the corner. It begins June 1st, however tropical outlooks will start to be divvied out by mid-May. The decision to make the tropical outlooks available earlier than usual was solely due to our warming climate and the impacts it’s having on our tropical season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwwqz_0fCUcOHa00

Land and sea continues to warm at alarming rates, which is not new news and should not surprise any of us. The continued warmth is having an enormous impact on all seasons including the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Our upcoming tropical season is forecast to be an above average one again with a big focus on the warm ocean waters. Since 1979, human-caused warming has increased the likelihood of a tropical system developing into a major hurricane, category three or stronger, by 8 percent per decade. Also, the fraction of global and North Atlantic hurricanes that rapidly intensify has increased since the 1980s. Warmer ocean waters due to global warming are contributing to the rapid intensification process especially for storms that form in the Caribbean and eastern Gulf of Mexico. When the rapid intensification process occurs right before landfall, it can have violent impacts on communities who may be underprepared for the true strength of the storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kj6d5_0fCUcOHa00

The rapid intensification process right before landfall has been noted by researchers as the most destructive stage of any tropical system because it gives the impacted communities very little time to prepare. Impacts that are amplified during the rapid intensification process include wind damage and storm surge. Storm surge is an element of a tropical forecast that continues to not only be impacted by warmer waters, but also sea level rise. The combination of rapid intensification, sea level rise, and storm surge will ultimately lead to more destructive storms in the future with larger potential for inland reach of flood waters. This means that even interior portions of New England may have to start keeping an eye out for those tropical outlooks once they start getting issued in mid-May.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Seasons#Gulf Of Mexico#Extreme Weather
Phys.org

Researchers predict active hurricane season

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will see 17 to 21 named storms forming in the Atlantic basin, according to researchers at North Carolina State University. The Atlantic basin includes the entire Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. The number of named storms predicted is above the...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Severe Storms Possible VERY Early Wednesday AM

A very powerful storm system will push a warm front through the area later Tuesday, followed quickly by a cold front late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. We are tracking the potential for a few strong to severe storms, mainly from 12 AM - 5 AM Wednesday. Damaging wind & a few tornadoes are the primary threats with the very quick-moving storms early Wednesday morning. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online as the ABC 6 Weather Team will be tracking the storms all-night/morning long, keeping you up-to-date, as well as safe before, during, & after the storms!
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy