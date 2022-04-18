ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Warner Bros. Decided Harry Potter’s Dumbledore Is Too Gay for China

By Hollywood Reporter
Vice
Vice
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After years of public proclamations that Albus Dumbledore is gay without depicting that on the page or on-screen, the Harry Potter franchise is ready to actually, truly, really confirm that the famed Hogwarts headmaster was in a romantic relationship with his archnemesis Gellert Grindelwald. A viewer in the U.S....

www.vice.com

Comments / 5

Wicked Walhalla
1d ago

wrong. China decided it was too gay for China. WB did nothing voluntarily. China TOLD WB to remove the footage or they wouldn't release the film in their country.

Reply
3
Related
GamesRadar+

Fantastic Beasts 3: Why Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3 – AKA Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – sees Mads Mikkelsen take over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Depp having played the villain in the previous two Fantastic Beasts movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. His departure from the series, though, was not an amicable one.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Removes ‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’ Dialogue About Gay Relationship for China

Warner Bros. confirmed it has removed some dialogue from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to appease the Chinese government. The studio has taken out clear references to Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald’s (Mads Mikkelsen) romantic past.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Opens to $10M Amid Mass Cinema ShutdownsBox Office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Booms With $72M Bow, 'Ambulance' DOA'Navalny' Director Talks Shooting Harrowing Russian Dissident Doc: "We Were Catching Something Remarkable and Historic" The lines “I was in love with you” and “the summer Gellert and I fell in love” officially make it canon for...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

How Slytherin For Life Tom Felton Is Getting Involved In Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

The next major entry in the Wizarding World is very nearly here. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to open on April 15. And while the movie takes place decades before the Harry Potter films, Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton, is going to be a big part of the new film’s release, as he’ll be hosting the premiere and interviewing the cast.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
ComicBook

Harry Potter Fans Unhappy With Huge Fantastic Beasts 3 Plot Hole

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbeldore is out in two days and apparently it has a major plot hole that fans aren't very happy about it. While the new Harry Potter movie isn't completely out yet, reviews have started to pour in for the third entry in the Harry Potter spin-off series. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie currently boasts a 58, a very middling score. That said, Harry Potter fans will be hopeful the movie continues the growing trend of critic scores and consumer scores being miles off each other, however, if predecessor Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is an indicator, this won't be the case, as that move received lousy scores from both critics and consumers alike.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life. We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
David Yates
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Lev Grossman
Person
Ezra Miller
digitalspy.com

Fantastic Beasts 3 new clip visits a classic Harry Potter location

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore returns to familiar territory in a new clip. Set to finally bow on big screens next month following a lengthy delay, this sequel to 2018's The Crimes of Grindelwald finds Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore entrusting Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander to push back on Gellert Grindelwald's (Mads Mikkelsen this time around) movements to seize control of the wizarding world.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Chinese#Fantastic Beasts#Pr
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Interviews With Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen And More!

The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore including Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Mads Mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald), Jessica Williams (Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein) chat about their favorite fantastic beasts from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in this interview with CinemaBlend.
MOVIES
Collider

How the 'Harry Potter' Movies Failed Ron Weasley

Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), best friend to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), is of vital importance to the story… at least, he is in the Harry Potter books. In the books, Ron finds himself on a hero’s journey of his own as he helps his best friend take down the most powerful wizard of all time, but the movies substantially fail when it comes to Ron — and the entire Weasley family for that matter, but it is most notable with Ron, the character closest to Harry. While never failing to show Harry’s brilliance as a wizard or Hermione’s wisdom far beyond her years, the movies consistently refuse to show Ron for who he is and the qualities that made his friendship with Harry so special, which later came at the cost of Hermione and Ron’s romantic relationship because Ron had become a person quite different from who he was in the books.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Can Batman and The Justice League Save Warner Bros. Discovery?

For the last decade and change, Warner Bros (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report has been the Goofus to Disney’s (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Gallant. Let’s leave aside Disney’s approach to the Star Wars franchise it purchased in 2012 (uneven at best) and Warner Bros’ Harry Potter “Wizarding World,” franchise (borderline disastrous), and concentrate on the two companies’ superhero franchises.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
94.5 PST

‘Fantastic Beasts’ Has Worst Opening In ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

All along, Warner Bros. has said the plan for the Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them franchise is a five movie saga. This week’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third chapter of that grand scheme, following the original film and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. But given The Secrets of Dumbledore’s box office, you have to wonder if that original plan will be carried out to completion.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Preview Night Box Office Revealed

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore pulled in $6 million at preview screenings last night, earning just a hair more than Sony's Morbius did in its Thursday previews and setting the stage for a $40 million opening weekend for the latest installment in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, according to Variety. The expected box office toll will make it the lowest opening weekend of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, despite a budget that swelled as a result of Covid-19 protocols and pandemic-related release delays. The movie has received generally fine reviews (currently, it's sitting at 51% on Rotten Tomatoes), but was expected to take a box office hit given the negative response to 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
MOVIES
E! News

Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright Marries Andrew Lococo

Watch: Bonnie Wright Reveals Favorite "Harry Potter" Spell. Bonnie Wright has a magical announcement: she's married!. The actress, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, revealed on Instagram over the weekend that she tied the knot with her partner, Andrew Lococo. Alongside a video of the couple's rings, Bonnie captioned the March 20 post, "Yesterday was the best day of my life [blue heart emoji] thanks to my husband!!"
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

DC Cancels Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie Prequel Series

DC Comics has canceled orders for the prequel comics series of Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive comics is a three-issue miniseries by artists Juan Ferreyra, Ricardo López Ortiz, and Jason Howard, and by writer Kenny Porter. The series is supposed to tie into the DC blockbuster film. The miniseries was supposed to be released in April, but a new listing from the distributor of DC’s weekly comics, Lunar Distributors, displays that the first issue is being canceled on its website. However, the artist of the miniseries, Juan Ferreyra has now addressed the reports of its cancellation, saying that fans can expect to see it later in the year.
MOVIES
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
72K+
Followers
18K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy