ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Scott Coker reacts to Nemkov-Anderson headbutt in Bellator grand prix final, explains what's next

By Danny Segura, Matt Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16C5Om_0fCUZrOq00

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Bellator light heavyweight grand prix reached its conclusion, but it still lacks resolution.

The tournament final between champion Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson ended in a no contest after an accidental headbutt from Anderson (16-5 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) to Nemkov (15-2 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) that caused huge cut on his eyebrow. The officials overseeing the fight Friday at SAP Center ruled it a no contest as since it hadn’t reached the three-round threshold to go to the judges’ scorecards.

It was a messy way to end the tournament, with Bellator president Scott Coker expressing that he wasn’t happy with how things unfolded and he expects to run back the fight later this year.

“It’s unfortunate the way that fight ended,” Coker told reporters at the Bellator 277 post-fight press conference. “I was surprised. I didn’t realize that his cut was so deep to the bone because I was asking (California State Athletic Commission executive) Andy Foster, ‘What happened? There’s only three or four seconds left. Why couldn’t they finish the fight?’ And he said, ‘No, the damage was too much, and we couldn’t safely move forward.’

“They have the rule here where it has to go three rounds to go to a decision, so there’s no tournament champion. So what we’re going to do is regroup and put that fight together in the next three or four months as soon as everyone is healthy and ready to go. We’re definitely going to re-run that fight. That’s probably in late summer maybe.”

As far as the logistics on how the promotion proceeds with the no contest, Nemkov remains Bellator champion, but the grand prix title remains in neutral hands until Nemkov and Anderson can settle it in the cage. The promotion will also hold the $1 million prize until the final gets rebooked and there’s a winner.

“Basically you have to win the tournament to win the money because the tournament prize is on top of the regular purses they get paid,” Coker explained. “So both sides get paid their normal contract pay. And the million dollars is just a bonus check on top of their pay.

“So in order to win that money, you have to win the fight, be the champ. So there’s no champ here, so it will continue on, and we will give the million-dollar check once we continue the tournament in sometime, let’s say, August or September.”

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Peña Slams Clark’s UFC 269 Doubts: What Does He Know About MMA?

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has taken aim at Ryan Clark and her pre-UFC 269 detractors for doubting her title credentials. It’s safe to say that not many have backed up their pre-fight confidence in as emphatic a fashion as Peña did last December. Inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, “The Venezuelan Vixen” re-wrote a narrative that many fans and pundits had already proof-read and published.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vadim Nemkov
Person
Corey Anderson
Person
Scott Coker
Person
Andy Foster
FanSided

Bellator 279: Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe 2 fight card, start time, channel guide

Arlene Blencowe goes for revenge against Cris Cyborg at Bellator 279. Bellator 278 is filled with Bantamweight Grand Prix drama, while Bellator 279 has arguably the two best fights of the opening round for the Bantamweight Grand Prix. Not only that but the main event will see a rematch between heavy-handed Arelene Blencowe and the best striker in women’s MMA history, Cris Cyborg.
HONOLULU, HI
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Suspended By ESPN As Las Vegas Battery Case Unfolds

Former UFC title challenger and current broadcaster Chael Sonnen will be absent from ESPN programming amidst his battery case. Sonnen has been charged with 11 acts of battery, including one felony battery with the use of strangulation. He is scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on April 27.
PUBLIC SAFETY
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headbutt#Grand Prix#Combat#Nemkov Anderson
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 51 Results & Highlights: Muhammad Decisions Luque

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad took place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas tonight, and we’ve got you covered with all the results and highlights. In the main event, top-10 welterweights Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad did battle for a chance to edge closer to a title shot. While in the co-main event, Caio Borralho (10-1) took on the undefeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0).
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Road Dogg Calls Current WWE Star The “Best TV Wrestler In The World”

The WWE roster is currently loaded with talent from top to bottom from up and comers to veterans. One name who has had a consistent presence on WWE programming for decades is Randy Orton, and the wrestling world is still talking about Orton’s work on a weekly basis. This...
WWE
Boxing Scene

Video: David Benavidez Discusses David Lemieux Clash, Future Plans

(Video by Ryan Burton) - Unbeaten two-time world champion and Phoenix-native David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez will look to thrill the crowd in his home state for the second consecutive time when he battles former world champion David Lemieux in a 12-round showdown for the vacant Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title headlining live on SHOWTIME Saturday, May 21 from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Bellator 277: Corey Anderson chose sportsmanship but still feels like Bellator champion (Video)

Despite the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix title bout at Bellator 277 ending in a no-contest, Corey Anderson still feels he is the true champion of the division. There’s a cliche that timing is everything, and a quick-timed decision by Corey Anderson helped to display true sportsmanship inside the Bellator cage — though it cost him a championship and $1 million in the process.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Yancy Medeiros on joining Bellator, fighting in Hawaii, Nate Diaz, and more

Yancy Medeiros talks about his training camp for his upcoming fight at Bellator 279 on April 23. Yancy Medeiros is beginning a new road in this MMA career. After spending eight years in the UFC, Medeiros and the organization parted ways last year. The split may have been a blessing in disguise for Medeiros who is now getting the chance to fight on his home island of Hawaii after not fighting at home for years. The new promotion that is bringing him how to his family and friends is Bellator MMA.
HONOLULU, HI
MiddleEasy

Fabricio Werdum Decides Against Retirement, Wants Summer PFL Fight

Fabricio Werdum may not be calling it a day after all. The former UFC heavyweight champion was not included in the PFL’s recently-announced heavyweight roster for its upcoming 2022 season. That’s despite the fact that he only signed with the promotion last year. Werdum would later tell Brazilian...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 51 post-fight press conference video live stream

UFC Vegas 51, which took place earlier tonight (Sat., April 16, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, is officially in the books. Fight fans can now check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic 'makes sense' for this summer

UFC president Dana White is hopeful to get Jon Jones back in the octagon this summer, and he sees Stipe Miocic as the leading candidate for his opponent. Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC), a former multitime UFC light heavyweight champion, hasn’t fought since February 2020. He’s been plotting a move up to the heavyweight division for the majority of the time since, but contract disputes, legal trouble and more have kept him out of the cage.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis set for UFC 276

Brad Tavares is the next man up to halt the hard-charging Dricus Du Plessis. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Tavares (18-6) will fight Du Plessis (16-2) in a middleweight bout at UFC 276, which takes place July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Fabricio Werdum walks back on retirement talks, plans to compete this June in PFL

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has done a U-turn on his retirement and plans to compete for PFL this summer. Just a matter of weeks ago, Fabricio Werdum noted in an interview that there was a good chance he would be retiring from competitive mixed martial arts. He was initially scheduled to compete in PFL’s heavyweight tournament this season but after pulling out, the veteran admitted that his days in the sport may well be coming to an end.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy