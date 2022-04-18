ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

How to watch 'ONE Championship: Eersel vs. Sadikovic': Fight card, start time, live stream

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
ONE Championship is back Friday with a mixed combat sports event, with 10 of 16 fights designated as MMA. The event also features two title bouts atop the card.

Here’s how to watch the “ONE Championship: Eersel vs. Sadikovic” from Singapore.

Streaming info

“ONE Championship: Eersel vs. Sadikovic” takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

The entire card streams on the ONE Championship app, with the main card at 8:30 a.m. ET following prelims at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Featured MMA bout

The highest billed MMA fight on the card features former UFC fighter Jarred Brooks looking for his third victory with ONE Championship in as many tries when he meets Bokang Masunyane. Brooks (18-2) is riding a six-fight unbeaten streak with one no contest into the event. He most recently defeated Hiroba Minowa by unanimous decision this past January at “ONE: Only the Brave.”

Full fight card

MAIN CARD (ONE Championship app, 8:30 a.m. ET)

  • Champ Regian Eersel vs. Arian Sadikovic – for lightweight kickboxing title
  • Smilla Sundell vs. Jackie Buntan – for women’s strawweight muay Thai title
  • Jarred Brooks vs. Bokang Masunyane
  • Liam Harrison vs. Muangthai Pk.Saenchai – banamweight muay Thai bout
  • Marcus Almeida vs. Oumar Kane
  • Namiki Kawahara vs. Danial Williams

PRELIMINARY CARD (ONE Championship app, 4:30 a.m. ET)

  • Gustavo Balart vs. Yosuke Saruta
  • Andrei Stoica vs. Giannis Stoforidis – light heavtweight kickboxing bout
  • Anissa Meksen vs. Marie Ruumet – atomweight muay Thai bout
  • Woo Sung Hoon vs. Windson Ramos
  • Min Jong Song vs. Rui Chen
  • Ayaka Miura vs. Dayane de Souza
  • Abraao Amorim vs. Dae Sung Park
  • Jeong Tae Hong vs. Agilan Thani
  • Masakazu Imanari vs. Mikey Musemeci – catchweight submission grappling bout
  • Keanu Subba vs. James Yang

