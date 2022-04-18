How to watch 'ONE Championship: Eersel vs. Sadikovic': Fight card, start time, live stream

ONE Championship is back Friday with a mixed combat sports event, with 10 of 16 fights designated as MMA. The event also features two title bouts atop the card.

Here’s how to watch the “ONE Championship: Eersel vs. Sadikovic” from Singapore.

Streaming info

“ONE Championship: Eersel vs. Sadikovic” takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

The entire card streams on the ONE Championship app, with the main card at 8:30 a.m. ET following prelims at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Featured MMA bout

The highest billed MMA fight on the card features former UFC fighter Jarred Brooks looking for his third victory with ONE Championship in as many tries when he meets Bokang Masunyane. Brooks (18-2) is riding a six-fight unbeaten streak with one no contest into the event. He most recently defeated Hiroba Minowa by unanimous decision this past January at “ONE: Only the Brave.”

Full fight card

MAIN CARD (ONE Championship app, 8:30 a.m. ET)

Champ Regian Eersel vs. Arian Sadikovic – for lightweight kickboxing title

Smilla Sundell vs. Jackie Buntan – for women’s strawweight muay Thai title

Jarred Brooks vs. Bokang Masunyane

Liam Harrison vs. Muangthai Pk.Saenchai – banamweight muay Thai bout

Marcus Almeida vs. Oumar Kane

Namiki Kawahara vs. Danial Williams

PRELIMINARY CARD (ONE Championship app, 4:30 a.m. ET)