With just over a minute until halftime of its game against Quincy, the Rock Bridge girls soccer team finally found the moment it spent the previous four days searching for. As senior Izzy Cole continued her unimpeded run down the left channel toward the endline, sophomore Ayan Omar began to sprint to the back post. Seconds later Cole sent a low, driven cross across goal and into the path of Omar, who stabbed the ball into the back of the net for her seventh goal of the season.

QUINCY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO