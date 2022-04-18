ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islip, NY

This Islip Eatery Voted Long Island's Best Tex-Mex Restaurant

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhwqN_0fCUX8HA00

For the second-straight year, one of the region's most popular restaurants has been voted the “best Tex-Mex restaurant on Long Island.”

Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

Organizers of the contest have been counting votes since it began, with the winners ultimately chosen by the Long Islanders who rely on those businesses each and every day.

This year - for the second straight time - Bubba’s Burrito Bar on Main Street in Islip earned top marks for its large portions and relaxed environment.

Pollsters highlighted Bubba’s “Brotato,” which includes steak, crispy onion rings, and bacon topped with bayou sauce, as well as the “Guilty Trip burrito,” which contains crispy chicken fingers, french fries, and bacon.

Quintessential Tex-Mex.

Other menu items include salads, quesadillas, and tacos, as well as rotating beer taps, sangrias, margaritas, and other signature cocktails, with dessert options to finish off the meal.

“There is no way that you are a true Tex-Mex lover from Long Island if you haven’t heard of Bubba’s Burrito Bar in Islip,“ they wrote. “If you are looking for large portions in a relaxed environment, then this is the restaurant for you.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Park Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said. Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022

While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Islip, NY
Lifestyle
City
Islip, NY
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Voice

Long Island Expressway Stretch Closed In Suffolk

A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is temporarily closed late Monday morning, April 11. The lanes are closed on the eastbound side at Exit 64 for a bridge inspection, Suffolk County Police said, noting motorists should use alternate routes. Earlier in the morning, two lanes were closed at Exit...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Tex Mex#Food Drink#This Islip Eatery Voted#Li#The Long Islanders#Burrito Bar#French
Daily Voice

Missing Kings Park Man Found Dead

A missing Long Island man has been found dead, authorities have announced. Trevor Verga, age 45, of Kings Park, last spoke to a family member on the phone at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, according to Suffolk County Police. He was reported missing by a family member at approximately 2:15 p.m. that date.
KINGS PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
254K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy