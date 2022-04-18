This Islip Eatery Voted Long Island's Best Tex-Mex Restaurant

For the second-straight year, one of the region's most popular restaurants has been voted the “best Tex-Mex restaurant on Long Island.”

Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

Organizers of the contest have been counting votes since it began, with the winners ultimately chosen by the Long Islanders who rely on those businesses each and every day.

This year - for the second straight time - Bubba’s Burrito Bar on Main Street in Islip earned top marks for its large portions and relaxed environment.

Pollsters highlighted Bubba’s “Brotato,” which includes steak, crispy onion rings, and bacon topped with bayou sauce, as well as the “Guilty Trip burrito,” which contains crispy chicken fingers, french fries, and bacon.

Quintessential Tex-Mex.

Other menu items include salads, quesadillas, and tacos, as well as rotating beer taps, sangrias, margaritas, and other signature cocktails, with dessert options to finish off the meal.

“There is no way that you are a true Tex-Mex lover from Long Island if you haven’t heard of Bubba’s Burrito Bar in Islip,“ they wrote. “If you are looking for large portions in a relaxed environment, then this is the restaurant for you.”

