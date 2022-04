TYLER — A memorial service for Verne J. Harper, 69, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Carpenter’s Cross Baptist Church in Flint. Mr. Harper was born October 8, 1952 in Greeley, CO and passed away March 12, 2022 in Tyler.

TYLER, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO