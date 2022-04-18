ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caruso To Haul Sand At Houston

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
Cover picture for the articleDENVER, N.C. — Heading into the NHRA SpringNationals at historic Houston Raceway Park rookie sensation Camrie Caruso will be representing Texas-based Sand Haulers of America on her 200 mph Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock entry. The first-year Pro Stock driver from Denver, N.C., has raced to two quarterfinal finishes...

