Caruso To Haul Sand At Houston

Jon Garrett, the Athens, Texas resident, is set to make his ARCA Menards Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend in the General Tire 200 on Saturday April 23rd. "I just want to say a big Thank You to everyone that has helped me make this life long dream come true, especially Michael Harper and Bayley Currey for guiding me through the process," commented Jon Garrett. "There have been so many people that have helped me along the way, really coming full circle from people that I've supported through the years."

ATHENS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO