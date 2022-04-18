Road Rage: Man Pointed Gun At MA Man On I-81 In PA, State Police Say

Pennsylvania state police car Photo Credit: Facebook (Pennsylvania state police)

A man from Massachusetts says another driver pointed a gun at him along Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania, according to state police.

The alleged road rage incident happened on I-81 southbound near mile marker 72 around 4 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 15, according to the release by Pennsylvania state police.

The white man who pointed the gun was driving a "2007 body style Honda Pilot with a Pennsylvania registration of LRL7913," as stated in the release.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania state police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.