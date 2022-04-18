ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Road Rage: Man Pointed Gun At MA Man On I-81 In PA, State Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
 1 day ago
Pennsylvania state police car Photo Credit: Facebook (Pennsylvania state police)

A man from Massachusetts says another driver pointed a gun at him along Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania, according to state police.

The alleged road rage incident happened on I-81 southbound near mile marker 72 around 4 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 15, according to the release by Pennsylvania state police.

The white man who pointed the gun was driving a "2007 body style Honda Pilot with a Pennsylvania registration of LRL7913," as stated in the release.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania state police.

