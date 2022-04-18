ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Dennis man arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and other charges after a standoff with police

capecod.com
 1 day ago

YARMOUTH – On Sunday at 11:30 PM, the Yarmouth Police Department received an emergency call reporting a disturbance at an apartment in the area of 497 Route 28. The caller stated that the suspect was in possession of a firearm. Yarmouth Officers...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dennis, MA
Crime & Safety
Yarmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Yarmouth, MA
City
Dennis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Provincetown, MA
WDTV

Farmington man faces drug, firearm charges after traffic stop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged with multiple drug charges and illegal possession of a firearm after a traffic stop on Sunday. Officers pulled over Steven Tucker, 68, of Farmington, for an illegal registration, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said Tucker also had a...
FARMINGTON, WV
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested on a charge of possession of stolen vehicle in Fontana

A Bloomington man was arrested when it was determined that the vehicle he was driving in Fontana was stolen, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On March 23 at about 4:28 p.m., Deputy Smoot observed the driver of a black pickup truck commit several violations of the California Vehicle Code in the area of Arrow Route and Almond Avenue in the western unincorporated area of Fontana. The deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle for the infractions, which included speeding and loud exhaust.
FONTANA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Man
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police issue appeal over two missing girls not seen for a week

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cape Cod#Yarmouth Officers#Cape Wide News
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being heavily trapped in crash in Cary

A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Cary Tuesday morning. The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to East Main Street and Second Street in Cary for a motor […]
CARY, IL
WDBJ7.com

Clifton Forge man arrested on drug charges after police chase

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge man faces drug-related and other charges after a police chase Wednesday. Late the night of March 23, a deputy with the Alleghany County/City of Covington Sheriff’s Office tried to stop the driver of a Dodge Caravan in the Verge Street area of Clifton Forge, according to Sheriff Kevin Hall. The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop, and led deputies on a 21-mile chase into Bath County. Along the way, he was seen throwing things out the driver’s side window.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
insideedition.com

Great-Grandmother Recovering From Brutal Beating by Carjacker Who Later Died in Crash

A great-grandmother was attacked and brutally beaten by a man who stole her car, only to crash it and die in the wreckage on a stretch of Texas interstate. Shirleen Hernandez, 72, had stopped at a San Antonio Shell gas station one morning last week to purchase a Diet Coke, something she did every day. On her way inside, she was assaulted by a man who savagely beat her in a struggle for her car keys, authorities said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WVNews

Clarksburg (West Virginia) felon charged with possessing firearm

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Clarksburg man is facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed firearm after he was discovered passed out in his vehicle. Michael Lee Allman, 33, is charged with possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon, according to the criminal complaint against him.
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy