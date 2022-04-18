Dennis man arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and other charges after a standoff with police
YARMOUTH – On Sunday at 11:30 PM, the Yarmouth Police Department received an emergency call reporting a disturbance at an apartment in the area of 497 Route 28. The caller stated that the suspect was in possession of a firearm. Yarmouth Officers...
A Mount Penn man faces felony drug possession charges following an almost two month police investigation and the raid of his home on Woodvale Avenue. Matthew McClain, 24 years-old, has been charged with possession of Methamphetamine, intent to deliver, drug paraphernalia, and more. In late January into early March of...
Following a shooting near Union Station this weekend, the Denver Police Department has increased its presence around the area and most recently arrested a suspect on drug and illegal firearm possession Monday.
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged with multiple drug charges and illegal possession of a firearm after a traffic stop on Sunday. Officers pulled over Steven Tucker, 68, of Farmington, for an illegal registration, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said Tucker also had a...
Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
A Bloomington man was arrested when it was determined that the vehicle he was driving in Fontana was stolen, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On March 23 at about 4:28 p.m., Deputy Smoot observed the driver of a black pickup truck commit several violations of the California Vehicle Code in the area of Arrow Route and Almond Avenue in the western unincorporated area of Fontana. The deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle for the infractions, which included speeding and loud exhaust.
Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
The DA says suspect Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue lit the fire in an aisle, tried to leave the store with a cart of stolen tools, then fled the scene in a vehicle. He then allegedly continued his attempted theft spree at a Macy's.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is arrested and charged after breaking into a car in Downtown Memphis on March 26, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers on patrol were waved down regarding a burglar at Gayoso Avenue and Wagner Place around 11:40 p.m. Someone told police that a...
A woman was found dead in a sleeping position Tuesday morning outside a bank in Brownsville. The police department confirmed the woman, 59, was not a customer of the IBC Bank on Central Boulevard in west Brownsville, but appeared to have been someone seeking a place to sleep during the night.
A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Cary Tuesday morning. The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to East Main Street and Second Street in Cary for a motor […]
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge man faces drug-related and other charges after a police chase Wednesday. Late the night of March 23, a deputy with the Alleghany County/City of Covington Sheriff’s Office tried to stop the driver of a Dodge Caravan in the Verge Street area of Clifton Forge, according to Sheriff Kevin Hall. The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop, and led deputies on a 21-mile chase into Bath County. Along the way, he was seen throwing things out the driver’s side window.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Prosecutors charge a West Mineral man with numerous felonies after a standoff with Sheriff’s Deputies. The charges against 46-year-old Larry Overman include:. Kidnapping; inflict bodily harm or terrorize the victim (7 counts) Aggravated endangering a child; Reckless situation to child (6 counts) Aggravated assault...
CHP along with Watsonville Police, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office helped conduct a parole search of Watsonville man.
The post Watsonville man arrested for vehicular assault and other charges appeared first on KION546.
A great-grandmother was attacked and brutally beaten by a man who stole her car, only to crash it and die in the wreckage on a stretch of Texas interstate. Shirleen Hernandez, 72, had stopped at a San Antonio Shell gas station one morning last week to purchase a Diet Coke, something she did every day. On her way inside, she was assaulted by a man who savagely beat her in a struggle for her car keys, authorities said.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Clarksburg man is facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed firearm after he was discovered passed out in his vehicle. Michael Lee Allman, 33, is charged with possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon, according to the criminal complaint against him.
