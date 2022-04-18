Crews respond to fire that breaks out in Duplin County salvage facility

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) – Fire crews in Duplin County responded to a reported vehicle fire Sunday night that spread to different parts of a salvage yard.

Magnolia and Warsaw Volunteer Fire Departments responded to 295 Mooretown Lane in Warsaw around 9 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a large number of vehicles on fire inside an auto salvage facility, as well as a wooded area.

Duplin County Emergency Management officials said in a release that 12 fire departments, as well as various county and state EMS and emergency management crews, were on the scene. Officials said there were no known dangers to the public.

“We had about 100 firefighters respond along with 12 fire departments in and around Duplin County,” said Duplin County Director of Emergency Management and Fire Marshal, Matthew Barwick. “One of our tanker task forces was alerted just because of the rural water situation … helped suppress the fire.”

N.C. HWY 117 between John Rich Rd. and U.S. I-40 was shut down because of emergency vehicles during this period.

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Crews contained the fire around 3 a.m. Monday and monitored several hot spots. A NC Regional Hazardous Materials Team responded to access and monitor the scene. An investigation into the exact cause of the fire continued Monday morning by Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management and the NC Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Smoke was still lingering in certain parts of the facility, which appears to be Mario’s Used Auto Parts.

