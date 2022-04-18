ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

DPS identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash

By Tatiana Battle
 1 day ago

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – In a recent news release, Texas DPS reported a crash that happened last week on April 15th around 8:29 pm. According to the crash report, the accident left one person dead and 2 people injured.

The crash report reveals that a motorcyclist was traveling on W. 16th street (FM 3472) when it hit a Ford Fusion, killing the motorcyclist 32-year-old Joshua Lynn Fornash of Odessa.

Texas DPS says that the Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on W. 16th street in the turning lane and the motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the right lane, the Ford Fusion made a left turn into a parking lot in front of the motorcycle causing the motorcycle to hit the car.

The passenger of the motorcycle is in critical condition and the driver of the Ford Fusion was not harmed but the passenger was hurt and has since been treated.

