ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicville, NY

Mechanicville woman charged with welfare fraud

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KIMo_0fCUR69c00

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Following a joint investigation with the Washington County Department of Social Services and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a woman from Mechanicville was arrested Saturday on welfare fraud and grand larceny charges. Police say Kayla M. Ricciardone, 27, filed a false instrument with the Department of Social Services to obtain benefits that she was not eligible for, resulting in her receiving benefits greater than $3,000.

Police: Two people arrested with cocaine

Charges:

  • Third-degree welfare fraud (Felony)
  • Third-degree grand larceny (Felony)
  • First-degree offering a false instrument for filing (Felony)

Ricciardone was arraigned in the Town of Fort Edward Court and later released. She is scheduled to re-appear in court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mechanicville, NY
County
Washington County, NY
Mechanicville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Edward, NY
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welfare Fraud
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

MCSO Correctional Officer remains in custody after being accused of providing contraband to inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy