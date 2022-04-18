Mechanicville woman charged with welfare fraud

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Following a joint investigation with the Washington County Department of Social Services and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a woman from Mechanicville was arrested Saturday on welfare fraud and grand larceny charges. Police say Kayla M. Ricciardone, 27, filed a false instrument with the Department of Social Services to obtain benefits that she was not eligible for, resulting in her receiving benefits greater than $3,000.

Charges:

Third-degree welfare fraud (Felony)

Third-degree grand larceny (Felony)

First-degree offering a false instrument for filing (Felony)

Ricciardone was arraigned in the Town of Fort Edward Court and later released. She is scheduled to re-appear in court at a later date.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.