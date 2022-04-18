ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Barker Hilariously Responds To Critic Who Made Fun Of His & Kourtney’s PDA

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago

Travis Barker, 46, didn’t let a critical comment about his and Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship go. After the Blink-182 drummer posted workout photos on April 16, Instagram user tommywalnutz brought up Travis’ frequent PDA with The Kardashians star, 43. “No kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore? Slacking,” the fan commented.

Travis didn’t appreciate the comment and he delivered an epic response to defend his lovey-dovey romance with Kourtney. “Still got the finger up the ass, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée,” he said, adding the middle finger emoji to complete his clap back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTlp3_0fCUQrDn00
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Ever since they started dating in 2020, Travis and Kourtney have not been able to keep their hands off each other in public. Their PDA is a recurring joke on the Kardashian family’s new Hulu series. “Kravis” also showcased their beautiful love for one another at their October engagement, where Travis popped the question in a romantic beach setting. The couple recently had an impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, but since they didn’t have a marriage license with them, they’re still not legally married.

Aside from wedding planning, Kourtney and Travis are also working on expanding their family. Teasers for The Kardashians have shown the couple undergoing IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) treatment in hopes of having a baby together. Currently, Kourtney is a mother to Penelope, 9, Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, all with longtime ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis, meanwhile, has 16-year-old Alabama and 18-year-old Landon, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He’s also very close with his 23-year-old stepdaughter Ariana De La Hoya.

“Kourtney and Travis are digging their blended family,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife. “Kourtney has developed a bond with Travis’s kids and is starting to treat them like her own.”

