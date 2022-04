SAN ANTONIO — A large brush fire south of Medina Lake that more than doubled in size Saturday is now up to 1,045 acres Sunday morning, fire officials said. Medina County fire officials said more evacuations are possible Sunday and residents in the area should be ready with a "go bag" in the car or near the exit of the home. Mandatory evacuations were issued Saturday and shelters provided for residents near the area.

MEDINA COUNTY, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO