Salado, TX

Community coming together after devastating tornado

By Jessica Rivera
 1 day ago

SALADO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – The Salado community has seen devastation this week after an EF-3 tornado made its path destroying over 70 structures. As days passed, the community has been working together to recover.

“We have wonderful central Texans that are calling us on a different line and telling us that they have tractors trailers, chainsaws, people,” says Bell county volunteer coordinator, Donna Hoskins.

Bell County has set up a volunteer agency to help tornado victims connect with those volunteers. Donna Hoskins has been coordinating families with the assistance they need to get back on their feet.

“Well, it’s very heartwarming that fellow Texans are actually responding to Texans that need assistance,” says Hoskins.

The community has come together during a devastating time. From helping set up fences, to cooking meals.

“The day after the tornado, everybody came out. When I got here, there was a line of people with boxes and supplies and food We are offering food to anybody who needs it,” says Andrea Guzman, owner of La Familia Rolling Restaurant.

Andrea Guzman has been cooking non-stop to feed the hungry volunteers and she says she wouldn’t have been able to do so without the help of other community members.

“We are offering food to anybody who needs it. If there’s crews that say, hey, we have a crew doing this, we have a crew doing that. Just call me and we’ll make them something and we’ll send it out,” says Guzman.

As of now Bell County is not taking monetary donations but if you are wanting to help the best way is to donate to the Red Cross and the funds will go back to the Cedar Valley area.

  • For residents in need of assistance, call (254) 534-4562.
  • For anyone interested in making donations or offering assistance, call (254)-534-2217.
