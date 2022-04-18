Red flag warning issued in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland area is once again a severe fire danger threat.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue posted on their Facebook pag e that a red flag warning has been issued in Woodbury County starting Monday at 1 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

SCFR stated that winds will be blowing from the northwest at up to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph and relative humidity will be as low as 20%.

Authorities are advising people to refrain from any sort of burning as fires that develop will grow and spread quickly.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.