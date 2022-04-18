ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall Issued For Pain Relief Product Due To Risk Of Poisoning

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
Photo Credit: CPSC
Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine Photo Credit: CPSC

Federal officials are pulling select pain relief products from store shelves after being alerted to the possible risk of poisoning young children.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), announced that Telebrands is recalling Hempvana pain relief products with lidocaine due to the failure to meet child-resistant packaging requirements.

According to CPSC, the products contain the substance lidocaine which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed or placed on the skin of young children.

These items are subject to the nationwide recall:

  • Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine;
  • Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Night with Lidocaine;
  • Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Turmeric with Lidocaine;
  • Hempväna Pain Relieving Hand & Body Lotion with Lidocaine.

The pain relief products were sold between April 2021 and January 2022 for approximately $20.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and store them in a safe location out of sight and reach of young children,” officials said.

"Contact Telebrands for information on how to safely dispose of the recalled products and how to receive a full refund or a free child-resistant closure for the jar products.”

#Pain Medicine #Poisoning #Consumer Goods #Child Resistant Packaging #Cpsc
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

