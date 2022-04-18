ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

U.S. natgas futures hit 13-year high on cold forecast

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped as much as 6.8% on Monday, hitting a more than 13-year peak, on expectations of colder weather that could boost heating demand. Front-month gas futures were up 5.9% at $7.733 per million British thermal units at 10:15 a.m. EDT (1415 GMT), having earlier hit their highest since September 2008. "A larger expansion (in deficit) appears on tap ... given this week's unusually cold patterns across the mid-continent region," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note. "This dynamic of deficit expansion driven by an unusually cold April is combining with continued strong export demand toward Europe in increasing the market's upside possibilities." Data provider Refinitiv estimated 156 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, higher than the 30-year norm of 129 HDDs for this time of year. HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius). Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Apr 15 Apr 8 Apr 15 average (Forecast) (Actual) Apr 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +35 +15 +42 +42 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,432 1,397 1,878 1,742 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.8% -17.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 7.54 7.11 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) -- 30.95 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 25.37 32.93 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 156 147 139 131 129 U.S. GFS CDDs 44 44 37 44 42 U.S. GFS TDDs 200 191 176 175 171 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.6 94.12 94.4 91.2 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.10 7.7 8.0 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.5 102.2 102.2 99.2 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.2 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.9 5.7 6.2 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 12.3 12.5 11.6 5.2 U.S. Commercial 8.8 9.4 7.6 8.9 8.3 U.S. Residential 12.1 13.4 9.8 12.2 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 23.8 25.2 25.4 26.0 24.0 U.S. Industrial 22.7 22.8 22.2 23.3 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 1.9 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.1 77.7 71.8 77.3 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 94.9 98.5 92.6 97.3 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Apr 22 Apr 15 Apr 8 Apr 1 Mar 25 Wind 16 17 15 15 15 Solar 4 4 4 4 3 Hydro 7 7 8 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 32 32 33 32 31 Coal 20 19 19 19 18 Nuclear 20 19 19 20 21 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Reuters

Russian oil supply drop to double in May, says IEA

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - The impact of sanctions and buyer aversion on Russian oil will take full effect from May onwards, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday. Countering that, expected lower demand in China, output increases from OPEC+ producers and beyond plus a record draw on emergency oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Generation#Temperature#Colder Weather#Supply And Demand#Power Plant#Gas Prices#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

406K+
Followers
316K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy