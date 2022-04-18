ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sinclair Green: Battery Recycling... How to easily recycle batteries near you

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
foxillinois.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Sinclair Broadcast Group is joining up with Batteries Plus to help the environment. To coincide with Earth Day, which is April 22, and Earth Month, which is April, Batteries Plus will let anyone bring their household batteries to recycle, free of charge. People can bring up to five...

foxillinois.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

How to responsibly recycle old and unused batteries

If you’re planning on doing any kind of spring cleaning this year, odds are pretty good that you’ll stumble upon a box full of old, dead batteries that you’ve been meaning to take care of responsibly. Maybe you haven’t been quite sure where or how to drop them off, or maybe you just haven’t had the time to get around to it. Either way, the process is pretty straightforward, and we’re going to run you through it.
ENVIRONMENT
KATU.com

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling. Paper, plastic and metals can go together in your roll cart or in one recycling bin or container. (No plastic bags, though. They clog the equipment at sorting facilities.) Glass goes in a separate bin or container. If you...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Battery breakthrough doubles lifespan of electric car batteries

Engineers have discovered a way to more than double the lifespan of batteries used in smartphones and electric cars.The battery breakthrough was successfully demonstrated by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia, who increased the lifespan of a lithium-ion (li-ion) battery from several hundred charge/ discharge cycles, to more than 1,000.“Our process will increase the lifespan of batteries in many things, from smartphones and laptops, to power tools and electric vehicles,” said Professor Lianzhou Wang from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.“This new approach features a minimal protective coating at a scalable process, paving the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rechargeable Batteries#Battery Recycling#Recycle#Sinclair Broadcast Group#Batteries Plus
mansionglobal.com

Home Builders Are Turning to Natural Materials to Get Around Supply Chain Problems

Global supply chain delays are continuing to plague the U.S. home-building industry. A surge in demand for new housing, coupled with closures and delays in factories and transportation hubs brought on by the pandemic, mean that the materials most commonly used in home construction are in short supply. According to the housing market research firm Zonda, 90% of American home builders surveyed said that their business had been impacted by supply issues.
CONSTRUCTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
electrek.co

A Louisiana graphite processing plant that supplies Tesla to get a $107M DOE loan

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office has announced a conditional commitment to lend up to $107 million to Syrah Technologies for its Syrah Vidalia Facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. The facility produces a finished natural graphite-based active anode material (AAM), a critical material used in lithium-ion batteries.
VIDALIA, LA
Ars Technica

Heat-driven photovoltaic device hits 40 percent efficiency

As installing renewable generating sources continues to set annual records, we're reaching the point where storing the power they generate becomes essential. Proper storage can provide a way to cover temporary drops in production due to changing weather and can potentially offer a way to use power at times when renewable sources aren't producing at all.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Know Your Backup Power: Portable Generators vs. Power Stations

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to backup energy, two of the most common portable power solutions are generators and power stations. In a nutshell, both generators and power stations achieve the same deliverable: Off-grid electricity that you can use to charge and power various electronic gear, including mobile tech, certain appliances, and even elements of our HVAC systems. While the end result is the same (electricity for you and yours), there are several notable differences between...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Centre Daily

How and why recycling and trash collection will change in the Centre Region this summer

Changes to when recycling and refuse is collected in the Centre Region are coming. Waste Management and the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority will begin collecting materials at 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. during the summer months, Eric Norenberg, Centre Region Council of Governments’ executive director said during Tuesday’s COG executive committee meeting. It will be part of a pilot program that will run the Tuesday after Memorial Day and end the Friday before Labor Day. An evaluation of the program will take place in September.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Laramie Live

How To Recycle Glass in Laramie

The City of Laramie would like to remind the public that you can indeed recycle glass, but only if you do it correctly. The best way to do so is to drop it off at the Landfill/Recycling Center. Now, it seems that it would be easier to put it in...
LARAMIE, WY
yankodesign.com

Solego is a modular solar power system that’s also green in another way

Many solar power stations and batteries claim to be green because of how they charge, but this modular solar system is really green inside and out. A lot more people are becoming conscious of their fossil fuel use, especially when they’re actually trying to live off the grid or survive a power outage. Typical gasoline-chugging generators have long been considered to be not only wasteful but also dangerous, especially when used indoors. A need breed of portable power stations has been presenting cleaner, quieter, and greener options that use safer rechargeable batteries for power. To complete the green picture, these can even be charged via solar power. What might be a convenience for hikers, trekkers, and adventurers might be a life necessity for other people in other parts of the world, and that’s exactly what the Solego 2.0 is attempting to bring to regions where the grid is virtually non-existent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy