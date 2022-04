The union representing thousands of residential building workers in New York City’s high-rise apartments has reached a tentative labour agreement on a new contract, averting a potential strike that would impact tenants across the city.In an agreement with the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations, union workers will get the largest pay raise in their history, making them the highest-paid residential building service workers in the US, according to Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union.The annual wage increase over the new four-year agreement will bring total annual wages for an average New York City doorperson to roughly...

ADVOCACY ・ 10 HOURS AGO