SPOKANE, Wash.– Some of your personal information could have been affected by a data breach at the Spokane Regional Health District. SRHD said the information was accessed through a phishing email on Feb. 24. IT workers were alerted to the situation. Then, an internal investigation showed files with clients’ protected health information might have been “previewed” by the data thief. However, the investigations did not show that any documents had been opened, accessed or downloaded, according to SRHD.

