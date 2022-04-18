ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Nigel McGuinness Will Be At This Wednesday’s WWE NXT UK Taping

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePWInsider reports that Nigel McGuinness will be involved in the WWE NXT UK tapings...

411mania.com

Financial World

Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
SYRACUSE, NY
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
ERIE, PA
411mania.com

Christian Cage Reveals He and Edge Were Originally Going to Split After WrestleMania 2000 Ladder Match

– AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Christian Cage was a guest on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and Christian discussed the epic ladder match featuring Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardys at WrestleMania 2000 (aka WrestleMania 16). Christian revealed during the interview that Edge & Christian were originally going to split as a tag team after the WrestleMania match.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:. – WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
WWE
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Turns On Liv Morgan After Tag Team Title Match Loss On Raw

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are no more after Ripley attacked her tag partner following their Women’s Tag Team title loss on this week’s WWE Raw. On Monday night’s episode, Ripley was pinned during their title match against Sasha Banks and Naomi. The two argued afterward and as Morgan went to leave, Ripley attacked her and hit her with the Riptide.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley And Others React To Major Heel Turn On WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley finally turned on her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, on this week’s RAW. The turn happened after Ripley & Morgan lost to Sasha Banks & Naomi, failing to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. In the early stages of the match, Ripley appeared to have the match won after crushing Banks with a Riptide on the barricade outside the ring, and hitting another Riptide on Naomi inside the ring. However, Banks was able to break up the pin. After taking out Morgan, “The Boss ‘N’ Glow Connection” delivered some tandem offense on Ripley to secure the victory for their team.
WWE
Yardbarker

Becky Lynch Explains Why She Hasn’t Been On WWE RAW Since WrestleMania 38 Loss

Becky Lynch is a Man with a plan. WWE posted a new video with Becky Lynch, who was in Syracuse for a “Sunday Stunner” live event this weekend. Lynch explained why she hasn’t been back on WWE TV since losing her RAW Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, noting that she’s just not ready to be seen without a title.
WWE
411mania.com

Satnam Singh Explains Why He Chose AEW Over WWE

Satnam Singh made quite the impression in his AEW Dynamite debut last week, and he recently discussed why he signed with AEW over WWE. Singh spoke with Ruby Arora for an interview before he debuted on Dynamite and said that he enjoyed both companies and had tryouts with both but thought he could do more for the Indian community in AEW.
WWE
Popculture

WWE's Bianca Belair Details the Impact Triple H Has on Her Career (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair has quickly become one of the top Superstars in WWE, and she owes her success to Triple H. Last month, Triple H announced his retirement from WWE, and while he made an impact as a competitor, the future WWE Hall of Famer is also known for developing talent in NXT, where Belair got her start. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Belair, currently the Raw Women's Champion, detailed the impact Triple H has had on her career.
WWE
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Looks Back On The Steiner Brothers “Torturing” A Referee

Eric Bischoff served as a guest on WWE’s After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves. During the episode, he recalled first meeting the Steiner Brothers, who were giving a referee a hard time (via Wrestling Inc). On The Steiner Brothers messing with a referee: “Shortly after I joined WCW...
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Breaks Character, Thanks Fans at Saturday’s WWE Live Event (Video)

Roman Reigns took a minute to drop his character and thank the fans at Saturday night’s WWE live event, and video is online. Reigns delivered the promo following his match with Drew McIntyre at the Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Erie, Pennsylvania, and you can see the video below, in which Reigns asks fans not to post it on social media (so much for that) and that he’d claim it was a hologram if it popped up.
ERIE, PA
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/18)

WWE RAW will take place in Buffalo NY tonight with two championship matches and more. Becky Lynch is rumored to return tonight. She has been off RAW since losing the Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania but she returned to working live events this past weekend. The following...
BUFFALO, NY
411mania.com

Rumor Killer On Two WWE NXT Name Changes

Despite rumors to the contrary, Dakota Kai and Indi Hartwell are not currently getting name changes in NXT. A post was circulating on Instagram that Kai was being renamed to Clarice Riverz while Hartwell was becoming Indiana Hallow, but Fightful Select has confirmed that is not the case. Dakota Kai...
WWE

