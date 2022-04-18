The state of emissions in Pa.

Everywhere you turn, workers are in great demand. From restaurants and retail stores to manufacturing plants and hospitals, employers need more staff to make sure their operations run safely and efficiently. Nowhere is the need for more staff more critical than in our state prisons. Our corrections officers stand between those who are incarcerated — including the most violent and dangerous criminals — and our communities. And we desperately need more of them.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO