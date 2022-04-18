ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Bill would bring health inspection letter grades to school cafeterias

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmu8y_0fCUNldW00

School cafeterias could soon be graded. But instead of math, science or reading, their test subject will be cleanliness.

Council Member Rafael Salamanca introduced a bill in City Council last week that would give the Department of Health or another department the power to grade school cafeterias.

He says that he wants schools to be held to the same standards as restaurants and food carts.

If the bill passes, cafeterias will receive a grade and then the school would have to post the grade somewhere visible. If the grade is C or below, the Department of Education would need to inform parents.

The idea came from visiting schools and talking to staff and parents who said it’s important to make sure the children are receiving quality food year-round.

Salamanca also tells News 12 that the consequences of failing grades and even the frequency of these inspections are still being negotiated.

As for the bill itself, it's awaiting a hearing with the City Council’s Education Committee.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Salamanca
Panama City News Herald

LETTER: Florida School Board term limits bill could reduce corruption

A possible bill going to Gov. DeSantis' desk is term limits for all Florida school boards. I call on the governor to sign this bill, for historical and local reasons. Our first president, George Washington, set the precedent for term limits. He never believed in being a career politician. Except for Franklin Roosevelt, all presidents served a maximum of two terms. While certain historians speak of why he ran again, World War II proved he was right in running again. After that, Congress sent a constitutional amendment to we the people. It was ratified and the 22nd Amendment limits all U.S. presidents to two terms.
FLORIDA STATE
WBOC

House Passes Bill Implementing Mental Health Education in Delaware Schools

DOVER, Del.– The House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday that would institute mental health educational programs in elementary, middle and high schools throughout the state. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in five youth are affected by a mental health disorder, and untreated mental illness has...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeterias#Grade School#City Council#The Department Of Health#Salamanca
FingerLakes1.com

Americans may struggle as emergency SNAP benefits end- these bills could help

Emergency food stamps were provided on top of SNAP benefits during the pandemic, but that is ending. This could leave Americans struggling, but these bills offer hope. Ending the emergency benefits may put some Americans in a tight spot. Especially being that inflation has reached almost 8%. US Mayors are urging for several bills to be passed in order to help the SNAP recipients. Click here to read more.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Fox News

Virginia judge says parents of 12 immunocompromised kids can ask schools to require masks

A Virginia judge on Wednesday ruled that the parents of 12 immunocompromised children can request that their schools require other students to wear masks. "Our initial reaction was pure relief," Tasha Nelson, a mother and plaintiff in the lawsuit, told FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., after the judge's ruling. "Jack is 10 years old. He loves science, he’s a goofball, he’s a gamer. He also lives with a disease called cystic fibrosis. He takes about 50 pills a day. He does about one to two hours of physical therapy a day … quite frankly, he works harder for every breath he takes than anyone you’re likely to have ever met."
VIRGINIA STATE
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
WAAY-TV

What to do if your child is being bullied at school

A concerned parent reached out to WAAY 31 with concerns about their child being bullied in school, so we took those concerns to a local attorney. Attorney Eric Artrip said parents should keep a written record of any situation dealing with a bully. Once you document those instances through an...
EDUCATION
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Four-day school week would improve mental health for students

On March 9, Iowa City Community School District Superintendent Matt Degner presented a possible change to four-day school weeks — this is a necessary change to improve students’ school-home life. While Iowa City schools Superintendent Degner stressed it was only a discussion to gather feedback, he presented two...
IOWA CITY, IA
Westerly Sun

Letter: Support bill that would guarantee public education

Did you know that the Rhode Island Constitution does not guarantee a public education? Hopefully that is about to change. On March 15, the Rhode Island Senate voted unanimously in favor of S. 2095 and sent it to the House for consideration. S. 2095 which proposes a Constitutional amendment establishing the responsibility of Rhode Island’s government, including the assembly, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and other government agencies and officials charged with educational responsibilities to provide all Rhode Island residents with equal opportunities that are “adequate, equitable and meaningful” to permit them to achieve at high levels and to become lifelong learners, productive workers, and responsible citizens. The large majority of states in the U.S. have constitutions which contain such a right. It is time for Rhode Island to join them.
EDUCATION
News 12

News 12

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy