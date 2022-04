This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 deadline for filing your taxes is four weeks from today -- if you haven't already completed your tax return it's time to look at the best tax software, hire a tax professional or find ways to get tax help for free.

INCOME TAX ・ 29 DAYS AGO