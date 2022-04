The high school rodeo season moved along over the weekend in Torrington with 2 performances. On the boy's side of things, Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis placed first in the bareback with a 73 on Saturday with Saratoga's Tuker Carricato taking first on Sunday with a 70. In bull riding, no one had a qualified ride on Saturday but Hunter Boydston from Grover, Colorado posted a 65 for the win. In the saddle bronc event, Lef Meidell of Harrison, Nebraska took top honors on Friday with a 73 with Greybull's Jake Schlattman 2nd with a 67. On Sunday, Schlattman was first with a 69 and Meidell 2nd with a 64.

TORRINGTON, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO