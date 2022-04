Earth Day, which is Friday, April 22, should be celebrated, yes, but it also should be a day to learn, ignite conversations, and collaborate with others on climate change. This is a time dedicated to restoration, preservation, brainstorming, and reflection for the year ahead on planet Earth. What can we do to help limit carbon emissions, recycle properly, be mindful of our consumption, or communicate the climate challenge that we are all facing?

