ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

It’s Tax Day. Here’s when you can expect your refund

By Alicia Adamczyk
Fortune
Fortune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdF57_0fCUMLzN00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

It's here: The due date for most individual tax returns for 2021.

If you're part of the majority of taxpayers expecting a refund this year, it might take a little longer than usual to hit your bank account.

Typically, taxpayers receiving a refund can expect it within 21 days of filing. But the IRS has been warning for months that the money will take longer to be deposited into many filers' bank accounts this year due to a combination of coronavirus tax law changes and staffing shortages. In fact, the agency still has a backlog of 2020 returns to process.

That said, not everyone's check has been delayed. According to the IRS, so far this tax season, nine out of 10 refunds issued have gone out in less than 21 days. As of April 8, more than 70 million refunds have been disbursed, worth over $222 billion and averaging $3,175 each, per the agency. Depending on the complexity of your return, it's possible you'll get yours right away.

People with more complicated taxes are more likely to have to wait. In fact, the agency says it is currently taking up to 90 to 120 days to issue refunds for those claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit (a.k.a. the third stimulus check), Earned Income Tax Credit, and Additional Child Tax Credit.

The IRS has also reported that millions of returns have been flagged for errors this year, meaning they will take longer than 21 days for the agency to review.

You're also more likely to get your refund quicker if you e-file, rather than send in a paper return, and select direct deposit, rather than wait for a paper check. E-filing not only gets your return to the IRS quicker, it can also help limit mistakes so that an agent does not need to manually review your taxes.

Where is your tax refund?

Many taxpayers have tried calling the IRS for information about their refunds, to little avail. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the agency has been short-staffed and swamped, and it is often difficult to get through to anyone on the phone. Around 11% of callers reached a human IRS customer service representative during the last fiscal year, according to Erin Collins, the national taxpayer advocate. Things haven't improved much since then, especially at the height of tax season.

Instead, if you've filed and are waiting for your refund, you can track its progress via the IRS's Where's My Refund tool on its website. You'll need to input your Social Security Number or ITIN, your filing status, and your exact refund amount to use the tool.

You can also file for a six-month extension if you need more time. Just remember, that's only a filing extension: If you owe the IRS money, the payment is still technically due April 18, even if you request more time.

Comments / 12

Related
Fortune

The economic shock hitting the housing market is starting to do some damage

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The message from the Federal Reserve is pretty clear: The central bank is done sitting on the sidelines as inflation eats away at Americans' buying power. To be successful, of course, they'll need to rein in one of the biggest drivers of runaway inflation: The red-hot U.S. housing market.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Only 18% of federal borrowers paid their student loans during the pause. That could make things complicated when payments restart

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since the start of the pandemic, most federal student loan borrowers have had their payments paused, and interest rates are set at zero. But not every American has been able to take advantage of these benefits, including those with private student loans and Family Federal Education Loans (FFEL).
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Day#Tax Filing#Income Tax Credit
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Tax Refund Delays: Reasons Why Your IRS Money Hasn't Arrived Yet

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Filing your tax return electronically with direct deposit is the best way to get a quick tax refund. The IRS contends that those taxpayers who do will receive their refunds in about 21 days. If you've filed your return, and it's been longer than three weeks with no refund, there could be a problem or you may have included a form in your return that requires extra processing.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Tax Refund Check Coming in the Mail? Here's How to Track It Directly to Your Mailbox

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. 45 million refunds have been direct deposited into bank accounts so far this tax season -- that includes money from the earned income and child tax credits. However, if you didn't file electronically or set up direct deposit, your check will be coming by mail. That means it's time to start paying attention to what's coming to your mailbox so you know when it'll arrive.
INCOME TAX
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
Fortune

Fortune

116K+
Followers
5K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy