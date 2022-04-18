‘The Batman’ Is Now on Streaming

Sean Murphy is back with the next chapter in DC's White Knight universe, and as the Batman: Beyond the White Knight title suggests, it is set to bring in another fan favorite to the world in Batman Beyond's Terry McGinnis, and we've got an exclusive preview of Beyond The White Knight #2 for you right here! The three new pages, which can be viewed below, feature a glimpse of Terry in his new Batman suit with what seems to be some blood on his fist, so it's safe to assume whoever was on the receiving end of that punch is the worse for wear. We then get a look at the two forces defending this new and high-tech Gotham, who very much seem to be at odds.

COMICS ・ 25 DAYS AGO