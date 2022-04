I can already see the comments for this article, "A felony for doing doughnuts?!" "Come on! The kid was just having some fun." "This kid's life is ruined because of doughnuts?" I'm sorry guys but you can't go onto city property and do something like this. You also have to consider the price tag for this damage, too. The felony probably doesn't relate to the ACT of doing doughnuts in his truck, the felony most likely relates to the dollar amount of the damage done.

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO