Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women's Boston Marathon
By JIMMY GOLEN
1 day ago
BOSTON (AP) — Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir capped the celebration of a half-century of women in the Boston Marathon with a finish to top them all. The 28-year-old Kenyan won a see-saw sprint down the stretch on Monday, when the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon returned to its...
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner.
Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks.
Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV)
Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since.
She began training with Flanagan in January.
“It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday.
Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.
In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon.
At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
Boylston Street played host to thousands of powerful finishes this Marathon Monday. The 2022 Boston Marathon drew 25,314 athletes from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and many of them were full of emotion when they finally crossed the famous finish line. Whether they sprinted, walked, or crawled over...
For the second time in six months, spectators lined the streets from Hopkinton to Boston, ready to cheer on athletes as they race in the 126th Boston Marathon. And, of course, with the crowds of supporters comes a plethora of creative signs. In case you missed them, here are dozen...
Runners were gearing up for the Boston Marathon on Monday, marking the return of the prestigious race to its springtime spot for the first time since the pandemic began.Race Director Dave McGillivray sent a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard that walks the course annually out at 6 a.m., announcing the start in Hopkinton of the 126th Boston Marathon. He told them that the “comeback is greater than the setback.”McGillivray said in an interview that “it’s a new normal,” with some pandemic protocols still in place, such as requiring participants to be vaccinated or show an...
International Women’s Day may have come and gone, but communities around the country, particularly in Boston, have a number of women-owned businesses that can—and should—be recognized all year long. According to WGBH, a 2021 report in collaboration with the Boston Mayor's Office of Women's Advancement, Massachusetts Competitive...
HOPKINTON, Mass. — American Daniel Romanchuk won the Men’s Wheelchair Division of the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday. Romanchuk, 23, of Maryland, finished with a time of 1:26:57. He also won the race in 2019, becoming the first American to win the division since 1993. Earlier Monday, the...
BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
The 126th Boston Marathon is taking place on Monday, the first time the race will be run on its traditional Patriot’s Day since 2019, following cancellations and postponements due to the Covid pandemic.Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 marathon, including the course, top athletes, how to watch, and coronavirus precautions.When is the 2022 Boston Marathon?The race will take place on Monday, 18 April, 2022, with the 26.2 race along its traditional course from rural Hopkinton through the Boston suburbs and into downtown, where it will conclude near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.Where and...
BOSTON -- Evans Chebet of Kenya won the Boston Marathon on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots' Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The men's lead pack of about 20 was winnowed to two as it came...
It was a triumphant and emotional moment for Henry Richard as he threw his arms up in the air and crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon Monday. Nine years ago, Henry's younger brother, Martin Richard, was one of three people who were killed when two bombs detonated near the Boston Marathon finish line on April 15, 2013. Martin was 8 years old at the time.
A Newport woman was the top local finisher at Monday’s Boston Marathon. Annmarie Tuxbury, 28, completed the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston with a time of 2 hours, 38 minutes, 15 seconds. She placed 380th overall and was the 23rd woman to cross the finish the line. Last...
ASHLAND – Yesterday, April 18, was the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. More than 20 Ashland residents ran the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston in under 6 hours. Below are results from the Boston Athletic Association (BAA):. Men:. Michael Mcgrane, 51 (2:44:56) Jacob Namiot, 21 (3:21:45) Amanda...
"I've been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that's what I hope my legacy is someday." One of the final celebratory moments on Marathon Monday belonged to the event’s race director, Dave McGillivray. Long...
At first glance, the race started Monday west of the city in the daffodil-dappled town of Hopkinton. But for a group of friends, it began months earlier in a colder, darker place.
