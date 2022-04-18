Brooklyn Cyclones honor 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s historic MLB debut
The Brooklyn Cyclones celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Friday – marking the 75th anniversary of the legendary Dodger breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier in 1947.
The Cyclones held a special pregame ceremony as players and elected officials honored the civil rights icon's impact on baseball and the world.
News 12's parent company Altice donated 500 tickets to students and staff at the Jackie Robinson School in Brooklyn to attend the game.
